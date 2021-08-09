Lawrence Mooneyham passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the age of 81. He was born in Round Pond, Arkansas to Thornton and Gladys Mooneyham. In 1957, he graduated from West Memphis High School in Arkansas and honorably served his country in the United States Army. Upon completion of Military Service, he attended Northeast Louisiana University. He would later begin a lifelong career in Hydroelectric Operations with the Federal Bureau of Reclamation. He retired shortly after facilitating the construction of a dam and training its operators in Belize. Lawrence's lifetime passion was bass fishing throughout the United States and Mexico. When he wasn't fishing, he was spending time with his dear wife, Norma Mooneyham. In addition to being his high school sweetheart, they would've shared their 59th wedding anniversary on August 10, 2021. Lawrence was not only a great husband and father but also an amazing grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Norma Mooneyham; one of two brothers, Hershel Mooneyham; two children, Michael Mooneyham and Michelle Alvarez; three granddaughters, Brandon Sindelir, Alexis and Taylor Alvarez; one of two great-granddaughters, Payton Sindelir. A memorial service honoring Lawrence's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with his brother, Rev. Hershel Mooneyham officiating. Burial will follow at Longtown Cemetery in Panola County. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
