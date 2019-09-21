Houston-Martha "Boots" Lois Earp Mooneyham, 80, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born April 15, 1939 in Chickasaw County to the late John Sidney Earp, Sr. and Clara Halcyone Ward Earp. She was a member of the Houston Church of God. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Pastor Eddie Bean, Pastor Tom Owens, Pastor Joe Robbins and Jordan Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Mooneyham Owens (Tom) of Bowie, Maryland; two grandchildren, Jordan Owens (Alisia) of White Plains, Maryland, Joshua Owens of Bowie, Maryland; two great grandchildren, Aiden and Vera Owens; two sisters, Rose Earp Burgess of Lucedale, MS, Ann Earp Bean (Eddie) of Waynesboro, MS; one brother, Jim Earp (MaryAnn) of Houlka, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; John Sidney Earp, Sr. and Clara Halcyone Ward Earp; her husband, Kenneth Otis Mooneyham; three brothers, Howard Earp, Tom Earp, and John "Hick" Earp; one sister, Beatrice Moss. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
