Mary Jane Mooneyham passed away from complications due to COVID on August 22, 2021. She was born July 26, 1962 in Houlka, MS. She worked in the furniture industry for most of her life and had been at Affordable Furniture for the past 14 years. She was an active member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona, MS. She was known for her infectious smile, sweet spirit, and the kindness she always showed to others. To know Mary Jane was to love her. She loved to dance before the Lord at her church and we know she is now dancing with Jesus. She is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Wiggs and brother Jim B. Wiggs, Sr. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 40 years Randy Mooneyham; sons, Jeffery Mooneyham (Amanda) of Hendersonville, TN, and Jeremy Mooneyham of Pontotoc; her two granddaughters, Trinity and Alayna Mooneyham, who were the apple of her eye. She was from a large family and is survived by her mother, Lillie Francis Wiggs of Houlka; siblings Billy F. Wiggs, Sr. (Sherry) of Houlka, Johnny W. Wiggs of Houlka, Barbara O. Stegall (John) of Shreveport, LA, Jeannie McVay (Willie) of Houlka, Janet Harsin (Tom) of Sheridan, TX, Debra Wiggs of Randolph, Jerry L. Wiggs of Houlka, Donna C. Wiggs of Houlka, and Tina J. Stegall (Larry) of Columbus as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 5:00 - 9:00 PM Tuesday, August 24th at Faith Outreach Church, 272 N McDonnell St (Hwy 41N), Okolona, MS. Visitation beginning at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 25th with the celebration of life officiated by Brother Jimmy Bryan starting at 2:00 PM. Burial will be immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary Jane's memory to Millcreek of Pontotoc 1814 MS-15, Pontotoc, MS 38863. She enjoyed ministering there and teaching ladies about Jesus.
