Thomas Merrill Mooneyham passed away, on January 20, 2021, at the age of 86. Tommy was cared for by former coworkers and new friends, at the Pontotoc Hospital Extended Care Unit, when he went home to be with the Lord. He was a lifelong member of Gershorm Baptist Church. He served in The United States Air Force, was a farmer and retired from Pontotoc Hospital. After retirement, Tommy owned and operated a small engine shop where he enjoyed working on equipment for friends and family. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman. Tommy is survived by his son Rodney Mooneyhan (Ann) of Pontotoc and his daughter Ronda Watson(Bobby) of Dandridge, TN; Grandchildren Tiffany Nunnelee (Eric), Adam Watson (Lauren), and Rob Watson (Chelsea); Two great grandsons Caleb and Corbin Nunnelee; Brothers Jimmy Mooneyhan (Jean)and Larry Mooneyhan (Janie); sisters Betty Jenkins (Herbert), Brenda Seale (Riley), and Linda Bond. Preceded in death by his parents Willie Beckham Mooneyham and John Edgar Mooneyham, stepmother Lois Mooneyham and sister Perla Ferguson. Graveside Services were at 2PM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made to Gershorm Baptist Church, Houlka, MS.
