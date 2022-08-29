Janie Stokes Mooneyhan, 92, of Blue Springs passed away at her home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born to the late Ernest Gayle and Ida Mae Stokes on April 19, 1930. She was married to the late Stanley Mooneyhan for sixty-three years. Survivors include, two sons, Michael and Rodney Mooneyhan of Blue Springs, three daughters, Barbara Wood, Bobbie Mooneyhan, and Sheila Bryan, all of Blue Springs; one daughter-in-law, Sherrie Mooneyhan; one sister-in-law, Jackie Stokes, of Pontotoc, first cousin, Billy Stokes and Beverly of Mound City, Alabama; special grandson Anthony Dean; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Miss Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Mooneyhan; one daughter, Teresa; brother, Dr. Jack Stokes; and one great-grandson, Kaleb Evan Jones. Brother Tom Blanchard and Brother Sammy Coker will officiate the service at Glenfield Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 12:00 P. M., with burial following in Glenfield Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers are, Kevin Wood, Barry White, Christopher Jones, J. R. Mooneyhan, Anthony Dean, and Paul Bryan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 A. M. until service time. Condolences may be made online at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
