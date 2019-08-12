Marie Mooneyhan, 88, died Saturday at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born August 16, 1930, in Pontotoc County, the daughter of Bluford and Hazel Stevens. Mrs. Mooneyhan was a homemaker and a faithful member of Buchanan Baptist Church. Survivors include six children, Diane Horton (Mike), Lou Ann Martin (Bill), Jane McCord (Tony), June Heard (Randy), Joe Mooneyhan (Annette), and Tracy Mooneyhan, (Mandy); brother, John Stevens of Saltillo, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leighton Mooneyhan; and two brothers, J. A. and Roy Stevens. Funeral services will be at 2 P. M., Tuesday at Buchanan Baptist Church with Brother Kevin Merritt and Brother Josh Westmoreland officiating, with burial following in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons, her great-grandsons will be honorary pallbearers. Visitation is from 4 P. M. until 9 P. M, Monday at the church and from 12 P. M. until service time on Tuesday. Condolences may be left online at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.