Betty Frances Rutledge Moore, 85, lifelong resident of Tiplersville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday evening, March 14, 2021. Born August 8, 1935, to James Henry and Sarah Wade McCoy Rutledge, she was a faithful member of the Tiplersville Church of Christ throughout her life. She and her husband, Britt Moore, had been married for 43 years at the time of his death in 1999. She was proud of her education and had worked hard to complete her master's degree while teaching. She spoke with admiration for teachers she had known, especially at Tiplersville and Chalybeate. After working with the Farmers Home Administration and taking several years to care for her small children, she spent more than twenty years as a teacher in the North Tippah Schools. One of her great joys as a first grade teacher was helping children learn to read. In addition to teaching, Betty had beautiful vegetable and flower gardens and was a fine cook. An excellent seamstress, she made items for her home and clothes for herself, her children, and grandchildren. She crafted wonderful play costumes for Sam and Zach, and she especially loved making books and activities to enjoy with Perrin. She is survived by two daughters: Donna King (Robert) of Nashville, and Sherry Moore of Tiplersville; her twin brother: Bob Rutledge (Jane) of San Antonio, Texas; a brother-in-law: Fred Moore (Margaret) of Tiplersville; two sisters-in-law: Lillie Horton of Tiplersville and Barbara Martin of Ripley; three grandsons: Samuel King (Hannah) of Nashville, Zachary King (Lisa Beck) of Birmingham, and Perrin Moore Coombs of Tiplersville; one great-grandson, Bennett Britt King of Nashville; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In later years she received much help and excellent care that allowed her to remain in her home. She was especially grateful to her great-nephew, Davy Horton, and to her caregivers: Freddie Dennis, Catherine Gibbs, Brenda Griggs, and Ameniah Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Craig and his wife, Ginny, and by several much-loved brothers- and sisters-in law from her Moore family. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, Mississippi, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
