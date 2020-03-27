Bettye Ryan Moore, died peacefully surrounded by her children, Friday March 27, 2020 at Rosewood Senior Living in Tupelo, MS, following a brief illness. She was 82. Bettye was born on March 16, 1938, in Booneville, MS to Charles C. Ryan and Mittie Lou Howell Ryan. Bettye married her sweetheart, J D Moore on July 17, 1955 and graduated from Booneville High School with class of 1956. Bettye was a longtime member of the Monument Drive Baptist Church. Due to CDC guidelines on the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at 11 AM Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include her son, Mike Moore and his wife Tonja of Tupelo; her daughter Pam Moore Fields and her husband Jeff of Saltillo; her sister Anne Moore of Sharpsburg, GA; 5 grandchildren, Jake Moore (Malorie), Ryan Moore (girlfriend - Tatum Weaver), Tyler Fields (Lexie), Mason Fields (Megan) and Casey Smith (LiMerle), three great-grandchildren, Emary, Jaxon, and Nolyn Smith; one niece and two nephews. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 wonderful years, J D Moore, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Opal Wigginton and Bill Diffey, and brother-in-law Euward Moore. Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 144 South Thomas Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Friends are welcome to send expressions of sympathy or share memories of Bettye at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or they may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
