Palm Bay, FL/Amory—Billy Doil Moore, 69, began his new life in Heaven on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Born in Itawamba County, MS, on January 18, 1952, Billy was a son of the Late Lon Moore and Ruby Allred Moore Davis. Billy grew up in Itawamba County and attended school in Fulton. Billy served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for many years in defense of this great county. He married his sweetheart, Judy Berry, on July 16, 1971, and together they were blessed with a son and fifty wonderful years of marriage. Billy was a hard working provider, working as a certified master mechanic at Blue Bell Manufacturing and later Red Capp Industries. Before retirement, he worked in maintenance at Gilmore Memorial Hospital. Even outside of work, he was always tinkering in his shop and never met a mechanical challenge he could not solve. He was a Christian who believed in God and the power of prayer. His family was his pride and joy; enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife and going to live wrestling events with his son. Billy loved the company of others; he never met a stranger and had a sense of humor that never failed to make people laugh. At the same time, he was never afraid to let you know exactly how he felt. He was a lifelong animal lover; his fur baby Sadie and grand dogs Fey and Nyx brought him years of joy and more than a few shredded carpets. His closest friends included Cliff Tubb, Alan Coleman, Dewayne & Junior Pickle, and Delbert Elledge. Billy was a Master Mason and member of the Richmond Lodge in Itawamba County. Billy was a Mississippi boy to the bone; He enjoyed Old Country Music, Mississippi catfish, Ole Miss Football and his pride and joy, his 1971 Ford show truck. Billy was a devoted husband and father that loved his family, his county and life in general. All the wonderful years of memories will be cherished by his family and the legacy of his love will live on in the hearts of others. He will be missed greatly. He is survived his is loving wife, Judy Moore, Palm Bay, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Amanda Moore, Palm Bay; sister, Bobbie Vann, Tupelo; sister-in-law, Addie Bell Moore, Carolina community; brother-in-law, Russell Lamb, Carolina community; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Davis; grandfather, Etheon Allred; sister, Emojeane Lamb; and his brother, Lonnie "Junior" Moore. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Amory Historical Society Cemetery with Bro. Mike Tucker officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday morning, from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the funeral home in Amory. Memorials may be given to the Amory Humane Society (amoryshelter.com) or The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.