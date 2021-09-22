Billy Ray "Red" Moore passed away September 21 at NMMC - Extended Care. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Dumas, MS. He was a former Truck driver. He enjoyed wrestling on his time off. He also enjoyed spending time with his family listening to the radio and watching westerns on TV. Survivors include Nancy McGrew (Daniel) of Houlka, MS; Steve Moore (Sandy) of Corinth, MS; Bobby Moore (Donna) of Houston; Grandchildren Deanna McGrew of Houlka, MS; Kimberly Cook (Beau) of Bruce, MS; Daniel McGrew Jr. of Houlka, MS; Trinity Atkins of Missouri; Makayla Moore, Halley Moore of Houston, MS; Great Grand kids Jacob Owens, Noah McGrew, Summer Cook, Lilly Cook, Bentley Cook; Grand kids Leigh Ann Wright of East Parrie, MO; Summer Ellenburg of Mi Chie, TN; Lee Sullivan of Houston, MS; Erica Lyle of Houston, MS; Great Grands Jaylee, Cayne, Zachariah, Oreonn all of Houston, MS; Aunt Robbie Newby of Dumas, MS. Red was preceded in death by wife Mary Moore, Father Bobby Moore, Brother Donald Moore, Mother Sue Newby, One son Bill Moore, Jr. Visitation is Thursday, September 23 from 5p-8p and Friday, September 24 from 1p-2pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 24 at 2pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Wesley Cemetery.
