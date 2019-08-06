Charles Wayne Moore, 88, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born December 25, 1930, in Fulton, to Chester and Cora Lee Brown Moore. He was a member of the East Fulton Baptist Church. He worked at Moore's Meats in his earlier years. He then worked in construction at JESCO, retiring from there in 1993. He enjoyed duck hunting and fishing, and was an avid gardener. Services will be at 2:00 p. m. Thursday, August 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. John Lewis, Bro. Terry Paul Graham, and Bro. Dewitt Bain officiating. Burial will be in the East Fulton Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Billie Faye Moore; one daughter, Cathy Todd (Mike) of Fulton; two grandchildren, Amanda Holland (Jack) of Tupelo, and Laura Todd of Fulton; two great grandsons, Jack Thomas Holland and Graham Holland; special care-giver, Donna Upton; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dorsey Moore, Stanley Moore, Leroy Moore, and Dow Moore; four sisters, Bessie Bates, Lois Underwood, Ruby Comer, and Mamie Moore; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Jack Holland, Eddie Moore, Gary Moore, J.R. McCrimon, and Brad Naden. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Comer and Danny Underwood. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
