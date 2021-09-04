Clayton Grimes Moore, 42, left this life in his prime from NMMC in Tupelo after a brief illness. Clay was born in Tupelo to Gary L. Moore and Shelia Ann Grimes Moore on November 6, 1978 in Tupelo and died at 12:15 am Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. He attended the public schools in Tupelo and graduated from Collierville High School in l997. His appetite for learning and knowledge was legendary. Studios and very smart, Clay graduated from ICC and attended Mississippi College in Clinton where he graduated near the top of his class in accounting. He did further graduate work there and was singularly honored by receiving the prestigious Sandra Parks Award for Academic Excellence in Accounting. He eventually joined his dad, veteran CPA Gary L. Moore and the partnership became known as Moore and Moore Accounting Firm. Clay was a numbers man, excelled as a CPA but did take time to enjoy golfing, listening to good music and traveling to stay in touch and fellowship with his buds all across the country. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Tupelo. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Don Simmons and Bro. Kenneth Pollack officiating. Burial will follow in the Grimes family plot at Stephens Cemetery north of Mantachie. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Monday only at Holland Funeral Directors. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 pm Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Clay is survived by his two children, Kylie Karson Moore and Curtis Clayton Moore and their mother, Erika Skirvin Moore all of Tupelo; his parents, Gary and Sheila Moore of Tupelo; his sister, Leight Anne Bennett (Tory) of Collierville, Tn. and his aunts, Linda Fitzjerald of Williamsville, NY and Wanda Grimes of Mantachie and their families. Pallbearers will be Wilson and Conner McGill, Curtis Clayton Moore and Kenneth Webb, Jr. The family ask that donations be made to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
