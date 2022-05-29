Charles A. "Coe" Moore, 85, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. He was born May 18, 1937. He was of the Church of Christ faith. Coe worked for the Booneville Police Department and the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department and later drove a truck for C&C Trucking. He enjoyed gardening and working. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Ernest Jobe officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Moore; two sons, Charlie Moore and Corey (Memory) Moore; one daughter, Tracey (Eddie) Owen; the mother of his children, Doris Moore; his father- in-law, William "Bilbo" Spencer; eight grandchildren, Courtney, Jayce, Jozzy, Dallas, Anna, Jonna, Jon Eddy and Kaydee; one great-granddaughter, Emberlie; and his faithful pet, Sam. He was preceded in death by, his mother, Etta Ethel Moore; three brothers, Don Geno, J.C. Geno and Feak Geno; four sisters, Ruth Geno, Arola Harris, Veona Harris and Louree Steele; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Spencer. Pallbearers are Tim Harris, Daniel Lumpkin, Jon Eddy Denton, Stan Michel, Eddie Owen and Benny Eaton. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
