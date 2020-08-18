On Friday morning, August 14, 2020, Corrine Jackson Roberts Moore, 81, resident of Southaven, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following an extended illness. Services remembering the life of Mrs. Moore will be at 10 AM Thursday, August 20 at Forest Hill East in Memphis, TN. Burial will follow at Forest Hill South Cemetery. Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Moore was born July 6, 1939 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Drew and Lucille Jackson. She received her education from Holy Names Catholic School in Memphis and was employed by Intercheck, Inc. in Memphis for 20 years before retiring. A member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Olive Branch, Mrs Moore will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother , sister and friend. She loved her family and embraced every moment with them. Her hobbies included gardening and dancing. Although she will be missed dearly, the memories she gave will be celebrated and remembered forever. Mrs. Moore is survived by the family she loved, her husband, Lonnie Moore of Southaven, three daughters, Evelyn Craig (Ben) of Coldwater, Susan Moore of Hickory Flat and Rita Echols (John) of Southaven, one son, Jimmy Roberts (Mary Ellen) of Bartlett, TN, one sister, Lucille Buchanan (Bob) of Santa Fe, TX, eleven grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James "Billy" Roberts and a sister, Evelyn Hall The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Moore family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
