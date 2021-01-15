Shelby Dean Moore, 84, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Courtyards Nursing Home in Fulton. He was born in Itawamba County on June 18, 1936 to the late Simm Lee Moore and the late Lula Castleberry Moore. He farmed at an early age and later in life, owned and operated a sawmill and Dean Moore Logging for over 70 years. Dean was an avid outdoorsman and an accomplished hunter of deer, turkey, and anything else. He won several awards for coon dog hunting as well. He loved being around his family and friends; but more than these he truly loved the Lord. He was a wonderful example of a hard working, honest business man to many. Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday January 17, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Sunday. Burial will be at Castleberry Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Janice (Danny) Johnson; sons: Tony (Pam) Moore of Fulton, Paul Dean (Mary) Moore of Mantachie, Sonny Lee Moore of Fulton; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Skeen. Preceded in death by his parents, wife of 67 years, Myrtle Moore, and several brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Dustin Johnson, Michael Moore, Preston Moore, Drake Moore, Tripp Moore, Casey Moore, Shelby Moore, Nathan Elrod Honorary pallbearers are Junior Taylor, Terry Moore, Gary Coleman, Rodney Forrest, Marty Johnson, Keith Estes, Billy Harris, Steve Elrod Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
