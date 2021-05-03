Delores Dale Barnes Moore, 80, began her new life in Heaven on April 28, 2021. Born on July 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Cager and Mary M. Smitherman Barnes. Growing up, Delores attended Aberdeen High School. On August 1, 1958, she married James "Jimmy" E. Moore, Sr., and together they were blessed with three children and later four grandchildren. A great wife and mother, she worked to help provide for her family. Talented with her hands, she owned and operated Delores's Beauty Shop in Okolona. Over the years, she transformed looks and gave her clients much appreciated special attention. Determined, she returned to school to obtain her High School Diploma of which she was proud. Her inner strength was always obvious to anyone who met her. She was a faithful and active member of The Church of God in the Athens Quincy Community, where she worshipped the Lord, played the piano, and sang. Delores was a strong and independent woman, who confident in her faith. She loved her family. She showed that through the wonderful meals she cooked during the holidays. Having taken a cake decorating class, her family always looked forward to their special cake on their birthday. Her favorite thing to do, as everyone knows, was her gardening. She made a plan 30 years ago and working slowly and carefully until that plan came to fruition. Her yard is a beautiful thing to see. We will always see her when we see her garden. Delores will be missed dearly by all her family and friends. Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughters, Phyllis A. Moore, Wren, Tara Lynn Christian (Scott), Okolona; a son, James E. Moore, Jr., Okolona; grandchildren, Annie P. Fields, Stephen C. Colbert, James D. Christian, and M. Stella Christian; brother, Kenneth Barnes (Rachel), Aberdeen, MS; sisters, Mary Allison Gillentine, Aberdeen, and Elsie Griffin, Round Rock, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James "Jimmy" E. Moore, Sr.; brothers, Doug Barnes, Ernest Barnes, Rubel Barnes, and Johnny Barnes; sisters, Edna Long and Anna Gean Hodnett. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Inc. with Bro. Fox and Bro. Grimes officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS. Pallbearers will be Chase Colbert, Tony Ray, Dustin Ray, Steven Williams, Lucas Williams, Scott Christian, and Noah Williams. Visitation for friends will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
