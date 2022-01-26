Deloris Diane Charles Moore, 64, died Monday, January 24, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1957 in Forest City, Arkansas to Pauline Eaton Hoselton. Deloris worked as a seamstress for the garment industry before she became disabled. She enjoyed sewing, spending time with her grandchildren, and coloring. She leaves behind three children, Shellie Tackett of Shannon, Charles Moore of Mooreville, and Anna Moore of Shannon; two grandchildren, Krista Gunter and Allen Tackett; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Gunter and Aries Hadaway. She was preceded in death by her mother and a great-granddaughter, Aspen Hadaway. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
