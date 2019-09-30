AMORY -- Dwight B. Moore, 88, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Wednesay, October 2, 2019; 1:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel in Amory. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM at the funeral home.

