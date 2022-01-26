Earlene Clayton Moore, 94, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. She was born September 17, 1927 to the late Jimmy Clayton and the late Liddie Richardson Clayton. She was a factory worker for many years at Reed's and Scarsdale and was a member of Morning View Baptist Church.She was a homemaker and enjoyed working outside in her many flower beds and garden. She loved sitting under the shade tree with loved ones making mud pies with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Earlene enjoyed cooking for everyone but especially making grilled cheese for her great grandchildren who all lived close by. She spent many hours sitting on the porch with her close friends and family. Earlene was known for her love of animals and always had a dog or cat and sometimes both. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday January 27, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Humphres, and Bro. Chris Burrows officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday January 27 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter; Sandra (Donny) Stacy of Dorsey, grandchildren; Brent (Amy) Moore of Dorsey, Julie (RH) Kennedy of Dorsey, Chris (Kristin) Stacy of Marietta, and Leslie (Brandon) Sheffield of Dorsey, great grandchildren; Kameron Eskew, Briana Moore, Avery Moore, and Ramsey Eskew, 1 great great granddaughter; Waverly Eskew, 2 sisters in law, Betty Clayton, and Ann Moore, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jimmy and Liddie Clayton, first husband; Nolan Moore, second husband; Elmer Moore, son; Phillip Moore, and 2 brothers; Gene Clayton, and Junior Clayton. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Moore, Bonnie Moore, Robbie Moore, Roger Loague, Kip Loden, and Dewayne Clayton. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
