Our beloved, "Stella" was born as Estella Moore on July 29, 1949, along with her twin sister, Adella to the late Arzell and Adella Gates Moore in Chickasaw County, Mississippi. At a very young age, after the death their mother, she was much attached to her siblings, but especially her sister, Ethel. In 1961, Ethel married Willie T. Davis but she didn't leave Stella behind. The Davis Family made room for Stella as she became a vital part of their daily life. She loved the four children born: Myra, Shirley, Willie Jr., and Jackie and raised them as her own. She was overjoyed even more with the birth of their children: Leah, Sydni, Samuel, and Joshua, for she was able to love on the next generation. Stella was a graduate of Nettleton High School and a faithful member of Okolona Sunrise Church of God of Prophecy in Okolona for 51 years. She enjoyed attending Region III Senior Program for several years. The last few years were actively shared at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc with new friends, she loved as family. She never learned to drive but was often found going somewhere. Stella leaves to cherish her memories, children she reared: Myra Davis, Willie T. Davis Jr. (Carolyn), and Jacqueline Brown (Sammy); grands she loved dearly: Leah, Sydni, Samuel, and Joshua; her twin sister, Adella Everett (Johnny); brothers: Willie D. Moore (Ethel), Johnnie Moore (Cheryl), and Malachi Johnson (Jannie) of Seattle, Washington; goddaughter: Chastity Crayton and so many, many nieces, nephews, other family members she embraced during her life. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Joe Lee Moore, J.V. Moore, James Moore; sisters: Fannie Kate Braylock, Polly Johnson, Lillie Bell Moore, Ethel Davis, Cora Orr, Emma Parker, Annie Kate Ivy, Katie McMillian; reared child, Shirley Barbara White; and grand, Jocelyn Tone' Brown. Moore, 72, passed away Saturday, November 06, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00pm at Mt Calvary Outreach Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm at Sunrise Church of God of Prophecy. Community Funeral Directors of Okolona is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery - Okolona.
