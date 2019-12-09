Evelyn Lee Moore, 90, died Sunday December 8, 2019 at Creekside Manor Assisted Living. Evelyn was born September 15, 1929, to Auris L. Lee and Myrtle V. Campbell Lee in the Blair Community. Evelyn lived to Blue Springs in her early school years. She moved to Branyon Community and went to school there through the eighth grade. Evelyn met her future husband, Junior Ruel Moore, in 1945 and they married on July 26, 1948. They moved to Zion, Illinois in 1952, where Evelyn worked at Abbott Lab for 25 years. Evelyn and Ruel moved back to Tupelo in 1972. Evelyn worked at Super Sagless until her retirement. Evelyn was a member of Northeast Church of Christ since 1972. Evelyn enjoyed music and her favorite song was "Above the Bright Blue." Survivors include her daughter, Linda Clifford; five grandchildren, Kimberly Hitchcock and her husband, Keith of Unity Community, Rhonda Lee Bowles of Pratts Community, John Michael Bowles and his wife, Tammie of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Lisa Long of Mississippi and Jimmy Long of Mississippi; great-grandchildren, Crysta Leigh Burleson, John Derek Burleson, Samuel Jared Burleson, Audrey Erin Burleson, Stephanie Nichole Lindsey, Cassie Winters, and Sammie Winters and nine additional great- grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren, Aiden Kennedy, Hunter Lindsey, Sophie Lindsey, Eva Lindsey, and Wyatt Burleson and 18 additional great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Vance Simmons of Saltillo; one brother, Jesse Carter of Saltillo; and sister-in-law, Allena Hutcheson of Memphis, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Alice Faye Long; two grandchildren, Kevin Long and Theresa Morgan; one sister, Barbara Hester and two brothers, Bud Lee, and Buck Hutcheson. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Graveside services will be at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be John Bowles, Derek Burleson, Jared Burleson, Brandon Lindsey, Aiden Kennedy, and Keith Hitchcock Honorary pallbearers will be John Burleson, Britt Leslie, and Brandon Leslie. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 5:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.