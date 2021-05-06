Houston-Evelyn Morgan Moore, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 24, 1935 in Chickasaw County to the late Cecil Howard Morgan and Altha Lantrip Morgan. She was known as "Me Maw" to many with her sharp remarks. She was a beautician and owner of Evelyn's Beauty Salon for 50 plus years, even up to her final days. Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston with Dr. Randy Rinehart and Bro. Michael Baker officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by three daughters; Gail Turner (Tim) of Woodland, Judy Faulkner (Teddy) of Smithville and Cindy Gore (Kent) of Houston; two grandchildren, April Hathcock of Smithville and Hunter Gore of Olive Branch; six great grandchildren, Millie, Reagan, Maisie, Ellie, Abbie and Cali; three sisters, Naomi Kelly (Billy Ray) of Tupelo, Rebecca Lou Baker (Bill) of Ripley and Cecile Barnett of Tupelo; one brother, Raymond Morgan (Rosemary) of Vardaman. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Parks Moore; a brother, Howard Morgan; a sister, Wilma Rose Morgan. Pallbearers will be Hunter Gore, Dustin Hathcock, Ray Morgan, Anthony Hendrix, Mark Hendrix, Gary Moore, Gunner Moore and Tyler Davis. Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
