Fannie L. Moore, 87, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home in Fulton. She was born January 7, 1933 to the late Charles "Bobby" Whitford Spencer and the late Gervis Moore Spencer. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and shopping. She was devoted to her East Fulton Baptist Church family. She dearly loved spending time with her family. A private family service will be 10:00 am on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Terry Paul Graham. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her son, Charles "Cliff" McGlothin Jr. of Ocean Springs, MS; daughters: Kathy Ables of Fulton, Tami (Rick) King of Saltillo, MS, Nancy (Eric) Williams of Red Bay, AL; step-son, Eddie (Susan) Moore of Rock Hill, SC; grandsons: Brandon Hood and Adam (April) Crane; step-grandsons, Chris (Ally) Moore, Kevin (Linda) Moore, Matthew King; step-granddaughters: Christy (Brad) Harlow and Samantha King; step-great grandsons: Hunter Harlow, James Moore, Miller Moore, Liam Moore; step-great granddaughter, Caitlyn Harlow; brothers: Charles Allen Spencer and Trice Spencer; special caregiver, Nicole McCracken. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles McGlothin Sr. second husband, Dolan Moore; brothers: James Spencer and John Henry Spencer In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or at www.sanctuaryhospice.org Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
