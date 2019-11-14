Jean French, 79, once again in love and without limits of any kind; endless wisdom, God sent His loving angels into our midst and reclaimed the gentle spirit of beloved Jean Moore French. She slipped quietly into a peaceful realm of eternal rest with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her residence. Jean was born on Feb. 3, 1940, to the late Bud & S. C. Moore. Jean accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Paul CME Church of Smithville, where she served as an usher and a member of the adult choir. She attended West Amory School, loved to cook for family and friends, and most of all for the preachers. Jean was very outgoing with her family and friends and she loved her grandchildren. A Homegoing Celebration of the Life Service of Jean Moore French will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Paul CME Church Smithville, with Dr. Charles Young officiating, Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Burial will follow in the New Hope #2 Cemetery. Visitation will be today at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel at 2-5:00 p.m. and family hour from 5-6:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory, 2 sons: Darnell Moore of Smithville and Lynell Moore of Amory; 6 lovely daughters, Laura Hill, Wanda (Robert) Gilleylen, Annette French, Bernita (Edward) Stegall, Jeanette Danner, and Elesha French all of Amory; nineteen grandchildren, and forty-seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jessie L. French, 2 sons, Johnny French and Jr. French, 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
