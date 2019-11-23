Grace Davis Moore, 89, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, wife of the late Samuel Richard Moore, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 23, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019, in the Tiplersville Cemetery, 161 County Road 317, Tiplersville, MS. Grace was born June 3, 1930, in Bennett County, Mississippi, daughter of the late John Stevens Davis, and Ollie Pauline Mohundro. She is survived by three sons: Richard T. Moore and his wife, Polly Loadholt Moore of Isle of Palms, SC, Michael Moore of Winnsboro, SC, and Robert Moore of Blythewood, SC; and six grandchildren: Kristen Moore Epstein, Caulder Moore, Amanda Moore McManus, Rebecca Moore, Sam Moore and Eli Moore. Grace was preceded in death by her son: Skip Moore and her grandson: Jackson Moore.
