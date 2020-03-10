MEMPHIS, TN -- Hal Clifton Moore, 79, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, Mississippi.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.