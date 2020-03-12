Hal Clifton Moore

Hal Clifton Moore passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born on October 24, 1940 in Amory, Mississippi to the late A.C. and Polly Moore. Hal was a long time member of Lindenwood Christian Church in Memphis, TN and had recently retired from his rewarding job as a medical transcriptionist at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Music was an important part of Hal's life, especially jazz, which led to many friendships with others who shared this passion. He is survived by his sisters, Patsy Barber, Clinton, MS, and Mary Green, Marrero, Louisiana; his niece, Kathy Parker (DeWayne), Clinton, MS; his nephew, Derek Mikish (Amy), Marrero,, LA; his great nieces and nephews, Lauren Parker Toler (Colton), Aden Parker, Emily Mikish and Evan Mikish. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 am at the Amory Historical Cemetery in Amory, MS. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.

