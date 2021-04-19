Hillard Eugene "Butch" Moore, Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his residence in Booneville. He was born in Tiptonville, TN, on April 29, 1948, to Hillard Eugen Moore, Sr. and Alma Christine Bell Moore. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He received numerous awards, medals, and ribbons, including the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and two Purple Heart Medals. There will be a Military Honors service on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2:30 PM in the West Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery, in Germantown, TN. Bro. Bill Brown and Bro. William Jerome will be officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Cathy" Davis Moore; two sons, Chad Moore and Johnathan Moore (Sylvia), both of Memphis, TN; one step-son, Chandler Walker (Katelyn) of Kossuth; one brother, Tony Moore (Lanie) of Deltona, FL; one sister, Thresa Melton (Charles) of Deltona, FL; and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jimmy Moore. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
