Hilton L. "Popcorn" Moore, 82, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, May 30, at 2:00 p.m. at graveside at New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 29, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.

