J.T. Samuel Moore, 86, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home in Vardaman. Services will be on Sat, May 29, 2021 at 1p.m. at New Hope COGIC. Visitation will be on Fri, May 28, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Cane Creek cemetery.

