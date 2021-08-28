Jack W. Moore passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home. He was 79 years old. Born December 8, 1941 to Carlton and Bessie Rush Moore, Jack was a lifelong resident of Guntown. He was a retired U.S. Postal worker and a member of Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. Jack enjoyed staying busy outdoors, taking care of his chickens and peacocks. He also enjoyed hunting. He found his greatest joy in spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Betty Hutcheson Moore of Guntown; two children, Teresa White and her husband, Mark of Guntown and Gary Moore and his wife, Jennifer, of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Matthew Hill and wife, Ricki, Brittany Rhudy and husband, Justin, and Will Moore and wife, Charlyte; four great-grandchildren, Sophie Hill and Marlee Hill, and Henley and Mason Rhudy; and two brothers, Billy Moore and wife, Brenda, of Guntown and Clyde Moore of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Eurmia Copeland; and by his parents-in-law, Curtis and Clara Hutcheson. The family will honor Jack's memory with private family services with Bro. Sims Meredith and Bro. Frank Breaux officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Matthew Hill, Will Moore, Justin Rhudy, Billy Moore, Mark White, and Wade Farrar. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
