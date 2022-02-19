Jacqueline "Jackie" Stewart Moore at the age of 83 years old died Friday, February 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Jackie was born in Memphis, Tennessee on August 28, 1938. She was one of ten children of Abraham Lincoln Stewart and Nellie Virginia Parks Stewart. On March 5, 1955, she married James Watson "Bud" Moore in Marked Tree, Arkansas. During their marriage, they moved to multiple towns before making Houlka their home. Jackie was a dedicated wife and mother, and she faithfully watched over the affairs of her household. Jackie was an excellent cook and in her younger years while Bud was farming she proved her talents while feeding all the farmers daily full plated meals including a delicious cake for their dessert. She was a fantastic seamstress and could sew anything; she also enjoyed gardening and was known to have a green thumb. Although she had a lot to be proud of during her 83 years, her proudest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother. She is a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Houston. Jackie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bud Moore of Houlka; two sons, James Moore and his wife, Katie, of Houlka, and Chris Moore of Houlka; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Benson of Steelville, Missouri, Janie Smith of St. Louis, Missouri, and Millie Widmer and her husband, Herman, of Fenton, Missouri; one brother, Bill Stewart and his wife, Donna, of Columbia, Tennessee; and one daughter-in-law, Lisa Moore of Midlothian, Texas. She was preceded in death by her son, John Moore; daughter, Becky Willitt; parents, Abe and Nellie Stewart; four sisters, Lilly Marie Flint, Roziela Riggs, Mary Jo Jackson, Joyce Carole Stewart; and one brother, Johnny Ray Stewart. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, February 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Houlka, 504 Griffin Ave, Houlka, MS 38850. Services honoring Jackie's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Houlka with Bro. David Blackwell officiating. Graveside services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Houlka, 504 Griffin Ave, Houlka, MS 38850 or Parkway Baptist Church, 200 5th Ave, Houston, MS 38851. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
