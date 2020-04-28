Jacque Kim Walls Moore, 65, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. She was born April 8, 1955 to W.T. and Dorothy J. Walls. She was a 1973 graduate of South Pontotoc High School and a 1975 Nursing School graduate of Northeast Community College. She worked as an RN at Pontotoc Hospital until 2004, when she became disabled. She loved riding horses, spending time with her family, dog, and friends. She is survived by her son, Herman "Trey" Aron; sister, Patti Williams(Mitch); niece, Jean Ann Austin; and great niece Dabria Mendoza. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris Edward Moore; and brothers, Terry Douglas Walls and Michael Scot Walls. A Graveside Service will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2PM at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Millport, AL with Bro. Hunter officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

