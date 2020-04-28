Jacque Kim Walls Moore, 65, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. She was born April 8, 1955 to W.T. and Dorothy J. Walls. She was a 1973 graduate of South Pontotoc High School and a 1975 Nursing School graduate of Northeast Community College. She worked as an RN at Pontotoc Hospital until 2004, when she became disabled. She loved riding horses, spending time with her family, dog, and friends. She is survived by her son, Herman "Trey" Aron; sister, Patti Williams(Mitch); niece, Jean Ann Austin; and great niece Dabria Mendoza. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris Edward Moore; and brothers, Terry Douglas Walls and Michael Scot Walls. A Graveside Service will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2PM at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Millport, AL with Bro. Hunter officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
72°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 6:18 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.