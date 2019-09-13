TUPELO -- James Walter Moore, 83, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis.. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, Little Rock, Ark. .

