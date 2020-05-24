James Parks Moore, 85, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Iuka, MS, September 14, 1934 to the late Charlie Washington Moore and Minnie Mae West Moore. He was best known as "JP" or "Pop" to many. He was a well known carpenter to the area for many years and his hobby of wood crafting, otherwise known as Pop's Original one of a kind Treasures. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Randy Rinehart officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Evelyn Morgan Moore of Houston; three daughters, Gail Turner (Tim) of Houston, Judy Faulkner (Teddy) of Smithville and Cindy Gore (Kent) of Houston; two grandchildren, April Hathcock of Smithville and Hunter Gore of Olive Branch; five great grandchildren, Millie, Reagan, Ellie, Abby and Callie; a brother, Charles W. Moore (Betty) of Houston; several nieces and nephews and his best friend, black lab, "LuLu". He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bobby G. Moore and a sister, Bernice Moore. Pallbearers will be Teddy Faulkner, Tim Turner, Dustin Hathcock, Kent Gore, Hunter Gore, Tyler Davis, Gunnar Moore, Darrell Moore and Gary Moore. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.