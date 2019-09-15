TUPELO -- James Moore, 83, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Services will be on 3:00 PM Thursday September 19, 2019 a grave side service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. The memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church at 4:00 PM on Friday September 20, 2019 at Little Rock, Arkansas.

