Lydia Jane "Janie" Shelton Moore died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at River Place Nursing Center. She was born on July 13, 1932 to Oscar and Fronie Oliver in Nettleton. Janie was married to William Howard Shelton, Sr. for 53 years before his death on November 19, 2000. She later married Ezell Moore and they were married for a number of years before his death on August 7, 2013. Janie enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She took great pride in her garden and was a great cook. She had an affinity for dogs and in her younger years she bred and raised dogs. Janie is survived by her son, William "Billy" Howard Shelton, Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Plantersville; two grandchildren, William "B. J. " Howard Shelton, III and Brandi Shelton both of Plantersville; two step-grandchildren, Alan Kilgore and his wife, Kim, of Wren, and Ashley Brown and her husband, Mike, of Brandenburg, Kentucky; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and brothers and sisters. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Janie's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Bubba Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, East of Plantersville. Pallbearers will be Clay Davis, B. J. Shelton, Alan Seymore, Steven Ashley, Ray Smith, Brandon Smith and Michael Jones. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

