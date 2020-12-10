Janis Inez Moore, 81, formerly of Fulton, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at the El Reposo Nursing Home in Florence, Alabama. She was born September 21, 1939, in the Tilden community of Itawamba County, to Homer Leon and Lois Smith Umfress. She was an active member of the First Christian Church in Huntsville, Alabama, where she was an Elder and taught Sunday School. She was in Finance Administration at several Universities, and retired from University of Alabama-Huntsville. She was the neighborhood volunteer for the annual American Heart Association drive for many years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and being around her family, especially her grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton with Douglas Smith officiating. In case of inclement weather, services will be at 11:00 a.m. inside the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, with social distancing being practiced. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Bobby Moore; one daughter, Stephanie Moore Wieseman (Kevin), both of Florence, AL; one son, Dr. Scott Alan Moore (Dawn) of San Antonio, TX; five grandchildren, Will Wieseman, Andy Wieseman, Carson Moore, Camden Moore, and Ella Moore. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Gray; one brother, Leon Umfress; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75231.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.