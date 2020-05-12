66, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Florida. Vera Jenkins was born to her late parents, Hoover Moore, Sr. and Maudine Williams on June 5, 1953 in Chickasaw Co. Mrs. Vera Mae Jenkins is survived by her husband; Dr. T. W. Jenkins of Brandon, Fla. Two daughters; Claudia (William) Sprigner of Brandon, Fla. and Teresa Robinson of Okolona. One son Jason (Xena) Jenkins of Seftner, Fla. One sister; Ruby (Carnell) Johnson of Okolona. Two brothers; Hoover (Erma) Moore, Jr. and Johnie (Margaret) Moore of Okolona. There are also four grandchildren. The visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy. There will be a Memorial Parade line up at 12:00 p.m. Anyone can participate. The service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove East cemetery with Rev. Robert Williams officiating by invitation only. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
