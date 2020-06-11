AMORY -- Jimmie Faye Moore, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home. at Visitation will be a Houston Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi.

