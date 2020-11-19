Jimmy David Moore ,77, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Lee County on September 17, 1943 to Willie David Moore and Mattie Sue (Culver) Moore. He was a life long resident of Nettleton where he served as a Alderman for the city for 5 terms. He was also a member of Nettleton First Baptist Church. He was a dedicated worker at Tombigbee Electric Power Company for 46 1/2 years. He enjoyed many things of life including spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, working in his yard, also playing and coaching softball earlier in his life. Services will be a private family service Friday, November, 20, 2020 at Nettleton First Baptist Church with Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 57 years Wanda Ann (Sullivan) Moore of Nettleton; one son David Moore (Lori) of Nettleton; four grandchildren Lauren Burt (Michael), Chris Moore(Hope), Leevi Moore, Braley K. Moore; three great grandchildren Maddie Burt, Owen Burt, and Coleton Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons Roger Dale Moore and Brad Moore. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Visitation will be a private family viewing. Donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Online guest registration and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
