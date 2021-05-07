Joe Skeets Moore, 76, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his home. He worked in the trucking industry for 30 years. He loved his wife and son with all his heart. His two granddaughters, Kaylee and Maggie, made his heart sing and he loved them deeply. He was their greatest fan at their softball games. To serve Jesus was his deepest desire. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Moore; his son, Shannon Moore; his granddaughters, Kaylee and Maggie; daughter, Belinda Baker; and sister, Judy Flowers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alice Moore; brothers, Buster, Leland, Jimmy, and Richard; and his sisters, Nita Moore Austin, Shirley Moore, and Margorie Moore. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Oak Forest Cemetery, 965 Oak Forest Rd, Randolph, MS at 3PM with Bro Scotty Bland and Bro Anders Lee officiating. Visitation will begin at 1PM continuing until service time. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.