HOUSTON, MS -- John Henry Moore, 80, passed away Friday, April 03, 2020, at Diversicare of Tupelo in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with 10 or less policy implemented. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS.

