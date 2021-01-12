JOHNNIE WAYNE MOORE, 67, passed away Monday, January 09, 2021, at Gilmore Memorial NMMC- in AMORY. Services will be on Sunday 17 Jan 2021 at 1 PM at United Memorial Gardens -Hutty Dr -Amory, MS. Visitation will be on 4 - 5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory, MS go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

