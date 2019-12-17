Joseph Luther Moore, 86, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was a United States Army Veteran with the 155 infantry. He served in Tokyo, Japan as a military policeman and he earned the Good Conduct Medal, Sharp Shooter and Korean Service Medal. He sold institutional food and coffee for Sysco and was given the nickname "Coffeeman". He was a cattle farmer and member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Chad Higgins and Rev. Jerry Davis officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Guntown. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Rampley Moore of Guntown; daughter, Lisa Moore of Tupelo; son, Kevin Moore (Tracy) of Guntown; grandchildren, Lianna Reeder (Matthew) and Mary Moore; great-grandchildren, Isaac Reeder, Emmy Reeder and Willa Reeder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie S. and Mary E. Huckaby Moore and an infant brother. Pallbearers will be James G. Robison, Billy Robison, Tyler Robison, Mike Smith, Jimmy D. Herring and Tom Nelson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House or Camp Creek Baptist Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
