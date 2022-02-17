Joy B. Moore, 87, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her home in Smithville. Born on August 11, 1934 in Itawamba County, she was a daughter to Curtis and Lota Wheeler Beasley. Growing up in the Mt. Vernon community, she lived most of her life in Smithville and she was the widow of Royce Moore. Joy graduated from Vaughan's Beauty College in 1969 and owned and operated Joy's Beauty Shop in Smithville up until her retirement a few years ago. Joy was full of life and had countless friends from her years in business. For a time, she traveled with the PGA Tour where she was the catering manager for the events. She was a member of New Salem Methodist Church and had attended Smithville Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Coggin officiating. Burial will follow in the New Salem Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, William Curtis Umfress (Branna) of Smithville and Rick Umfress (Georgia) of Caledonia; her daughter, Phyllis Gaddy (Frank) of Amory; two brothers, Joe Beasley of Sherman and David Beasley of Shannon; sister, Shirley Harlow of Plantersville; grandchildren, Mindy Bardon (Greg), Luke Umfress, Cole Umfress, Kenneth Garrette Umfress, Jacob Southard (Kathy), Joy Beth Umfress, Braden Kimbrough (Rebecca), and Abby Catherine Kimbrough; great grandchildren, McKenlee Bardon, Kaliyah Umfress, Dylan Southard, Tress Southard, Dane Southard, William Declan Umfress, and Alex and Braleigh Kimbrough; special friend, Margaret Spigner of Fulton; and her caregivers, Cierra and Brenda. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Royce Moore; sisters, Annie Parchman and Winnie Dulaney; and brothers, W.C. Beasley, Cecil Beasley, A.B. Beasley, and Robbie Beasley. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.