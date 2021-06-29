Christopher Moore Jr, 22, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at a Dorsey resident in Dorsey. Services will be on Thursday July 1, 2021 12:00 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Full Gospel Deliverance Church Cemetery 130 Church Drive Baldwyn, MS 38824 Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements .

