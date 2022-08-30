Kenny Ray Moore, Jr. was born on February 29, 1996 to Kenny, Sr. and Bonnie Moore. He passed away at the Pontotoc Hospital on August 29, 2022 at the age of 26. Kenny could light up the room just walking into it. He loved to make people laugh. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed antiquing with his family. He loved cats and was a history enthusiast. He was a diehard LSU fan. Kenny will be sorely missed by all that know him. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Unity Baptist Church. Visitation will continue Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the Service starts at 2:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Committal will be at Unity Baptist Cemetery. Kenny is survived by his loving wife: Kaitlyn R. Moore; his parents: Kenny, Sr. and Bonnie Bennett Moore; his father-in-law: Randy Box; his mother-in-law: Cory Box whom he loved dearly; his brother: Kody Moore; his sister-in-law: Anna Grace Harkness (Collin); his grandparents: Doris Box, Terry and Connie Shive, Randy, Sr. and Linda Box. He is preceded by his grandparents: Billy Bennett, Autry & Louise Moore, Gigi Daugherty. Officiating will be his brother: Bro. Kody Moore and Bro. Ronnie Barefield. Pallbearers will be Collin Harkness, Josh Box, Ace Lambert, Wes Heavener, Darrius Sain, Jimmy Snell, Dylan Barnes, Heath Elliott. Honorary Pallbearers are Randy Box, Kenny Moore, Sr. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
