McConner Theodore Moore, Jr, 62, passed away Sunday, November 05, 2020, at his residence in Jackson, MS. Services will be on 11/27/2020 beginning at !0:30 AM at a processional from Fields Funeral Home 202 N Olive St Okolona, MS 38860 to a memorial service at the Moore Family Farm 30003 Moore Road Okolona, MS 38860. Fields Funeral Home of Okolona is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.fieldsfunerals.com.

