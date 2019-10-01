POTTS CAMP, MS -- Kerry Moore, 65, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8PM.

